WWE Raw in Cleveland (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Sable, Scott D’Amore, Shayna Baszler, Kris Statlander, Zack Gibson, Marti Belle, Tony Nese, Reby Hardy, Dino Bravo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The show includes Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin has the week off, but his review will return next week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Cleveland, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite (and AEW Rampage taping) in Minneapolis, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown show in Raleigh. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Rena Lesnar, who worked as Sable in WWE, is 55 today.

-Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore is 48 today.

-Shayna Baszler is 42 today.

-Rip Fowler (Jack Rea) is 32 today. He is better known as Zack Gibson.

-Marti Belle (Martibel Payano) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Kris Statlander turned 27 on Sunday. Boop!

-Tony Nese turned 36 on Saturday.

-Reby Hardy turned 35 on Saturday.

-The late Dino Bravo (Adolfo Bresciano) was born on August 6, 1948. He was shot and killed gangland style on March 10, 1993.