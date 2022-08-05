WWE Smackdown in Greenville, AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts in Grand Rapids, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in the Carolinas and NXT in Florida (reports needed), Pat Tanaka, Ikuto Hidaka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show includes the brand’s fallout from SummerSlam. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) will hear my same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage is live tonight from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show includes Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an eliminator match. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members and Patreon Patrons will hear Colin’s audio review after the show.

-AEW Battle of the Belts will be taped tonight in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show includes Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Colin’s audio review will be available either late tonight or on Sunday.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. It’s unclear whether this is a first-run show, as it’s billed as an anniversary episode. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings. If it’s not a first-run show, then Colin’s reviews will resume next week.

-We are looking reports the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Largo Event Center tonight. NXT does not list matches for its live events.

-NXT will be in Gainesville, Florida at Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamur for the Intercontinental Title, and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor.

-WWE is in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Street Fight, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle, Liv Morgan vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Title, Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamur for the Intercontinental Title, and Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Tanaka is 59.

-Ikuto Hidaka is 50 (welcome to the party, pal).