WWE Raw in Houston (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Max Caster, Jimmy Golden, Devon Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Harley Race, George Hackenschmidt, Roddy Piper, Marko Stunt

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE SummerSlam and Ric Flair’s Last Match events at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

