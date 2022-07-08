WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns returns on tonight’s post MITB edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns

-Ronda Rousey’s response to losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan

-Maximum Male Models unveil their tennis collection

Powell’s POV: Finally, the MMM tennis collection! Smackdown will be live on Friday from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).