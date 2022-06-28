AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in a Blood & Guts match

-Christian Cage appears

-Darby Allin vs. Ethan Pae

Powell’s POV: The show will feature the fallout from Sunday’s AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door event. Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena (Rampage will be taped afterward). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).