WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The latest card for the premium live event in Las Vegas

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and one entrant TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and one additional entrant TBA)

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Shotzi beat Tamina, and Sami Zayn beat Shinsuke Nakamura in MITB qualifiers on Friday’s Smackdown. Technically, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus also qualified again on Smackdown after their initial placement in the match was nullified. WWE has not announced how the final entrants will be determined, but my guess remains that Riddle and Becky Lynch get in via second chance qualifiers.