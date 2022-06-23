AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event, pricing details

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole in a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP U.S. Championship

-ROH Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. IWGP Heavyweight Tag Champions Jeff Cobb and Great O Khan vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta in a three-way for both tag titles

-Pac vs. Miro vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black a four-way to become the first AEW All Atlantic Champion

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. a mystery opponent

-“Dudes With Attitudes” Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, El Phantasmo, and Hikuleo in an eight-man tag match

-Minor Suzuki, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston in a six-man tag

-(Pre-Show) Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Billy Gunn vs. The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin, and Yuya Uemura in an eight-man tag match

Powell’s POV: The newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club will face Sabre, and will also replace Bryan Danielson in the Blood & Guts match on next week’s Dynamite. My guess is Cesaro, but that’s just a shot in the dark. Malakai Black defeated Penta Oscuro on Dynamite to earn the final spot in the match to crown the first AEW All Atlantic Championship. The pay-per-view is priced at 49.99 in the United States. Join me for my live review on Sunday beginning with the pre-show. I will host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).