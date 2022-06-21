WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The latest card for the premium live event in Las Vegas

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and additional entrants TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and additional entrants TBA)

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: Asuka beat Becky Lynch, and Omos beat Riddle in MITB qualifiers on Monday’s Raw. Carmella won a five-way to replace the injured Rhea Ripley in the Raw Women’s Championship match. Friday’s Smackdown had Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shotzi vs. Aliyah in MITB qualifiers.