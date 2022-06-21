WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The latest card for the premium live event in Las Vegas

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 2 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and additional entrants TBA)
-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and additional entrants TBA)
-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship.
-Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles
-Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship
Powell’s POV: Asuka beat Becky Lynch, and Omos beat Riddle in MITB qualifiers on Monday’s Raw. Carmella won a five-way to replace the injured Rhea Ripley in the Raw Women’s Championship match. Friday’s Smackdown had Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Shotzi vs. Aliyah in MITB qualifiers.
Be the first to comment