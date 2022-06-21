6/21 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship, Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa, Von Wagner vs. Josh Briggs with their allies barred from ringside, Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend, Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in action

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Taped June 9, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired June 21, 2022 on USA Network

Before the signature, they aired an “In memory of” graphic for the late WWE Referee Tim White…

Clips were shown of Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes as well as “The D’Angelo Family” approaching the WWE Performance Center. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. During Waller’s entrance, Waller cut a promo about how he thinks he’s the greatest first generation talent in WWE history. Waller talked down to the fans. Waller talked about how he was about to stop censoring himself on the mic, but he was attacked by Solo before the bell, who beat up Waller around the ring…

1. Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller. Solo continued his onslaught and dominance in the ring. Waller turned the tide and worked on Solo with methodical offense. Solo no-sold being slammed in the corner. Solo slammed Waller’s head into several corners. Solo hit Waller with a back suplex. Waller came back with a back elbow. Waller managed to rip off the top turnbuckle off one of the corners while Solo was attacking him. Solo continued to attack Waller with methodical offense.

Solo dominated with methodical offense for over two minutes. Waller made a comeback with a foot stomp and legsweep. Barrett noted that Solo doesn’t wear boots which makes him vulnerable to getting stomped. Solo ducked a baseball slide into a lariat and gave Waller a back elbow. The show cut to picture-in-picture. [c]

Solo hit Waller with a hip toss and a rally of punches. Waller came back with a cross crane kick for a two count. Waller hit Solo with a DDT for a two count. Joseph plugged John Cena returning to Raw this upcoming Monday. Waller soaked in boos while tightroping, which allowed Solo to clock him with a right hand. Solo caught Waller with a right hand at ringside. Solo rallied with a plethora of strikes to ground Waller in the corner. Solo hit Waller with the Umaga Hip Attack.

Waller escaped a Samoan Drop and gave Solo a jawbreaker on the top rope. Solo reversed Waller’s stunner into a Samoan Drop. Waller rolled to ringside to avoid a Uso Splash. Solo caught Waller with a Superkick. Waller dodged a back elbow from Solo causing Solo to back elbow the exposed turnbuckle. Waller caught Solo with the rolling stunner for the victory.

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa via pinfall in 12:18.

John’s Thoughts: I’m surprised they decided to put Waller over here, but I’m not complaining. Waller is a plucky but dishonorable heel. This is some of the booking WWE needed to do with Miz throughout his run. Seriously, I like the usage of the exposed turnbuckle to give Waller credibility. Solo doesn’t lose anything in defeat and he’s definitely still in the running for a huge push soon. You can call Solo up to the Bloodline right now and it wont’ be a problem.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tony D’Angelo who was flanked by “The Family” and Legado Del Fantasma. D’Angelo talked about how he’s going to beat Carmelo Hayes. McKenzie noted that the merger with Legado hasn’t gone as well as he hoped. D’Angelo said things were fine and asked Escobar if things were ensured later on. Santos Escobar acted like he was subservient and he ensued that he had Tony’s back…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made their EDM raver entrance…[c]