AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

-Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander

– Will Ospreay and “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Trent Beretta

-Hook and Danhausen speak

-Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal in action

Powell’s POV: AEW didn’t do a great job of introducing Ospreay and Aussie Open, but don’t sleep on their match. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).