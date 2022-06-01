AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s Double Or Nothing fallout show in Los Angeles

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Hikuleo

-Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

-Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

Powell’s POV: AEW pulled Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy from the ten-man tag match due to injury. It was then listed as an eight-man tag match, but it is back to being a ten-man tag with Allin and Hikuleo added. Dynamite will be live tonight from Los Angeles, California at The Forum (Friday’s Rampage will be live from Ontario, California). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).