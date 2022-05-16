5/16 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in a steel cage match, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship, Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes addresses Seth Rollins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,512)

Live from Norfolk, Virginia at Norfolk Arena

Aired May 16, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped the drama involving Bobby Lashley, Omos, and MVP… The cage was lowered around the ring when the broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary from ringside, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Smith noted twice that the show was playing to a sold out crowd…

Powell’s POV: According to @WrestleTix, the venue was set up to hold 7,283 fans.

The broadcast team read through the advertised segments and had a countdown to Cody Rhodes addressing Seth Rollins, which will occur at the top of the third hour. They also announced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH in a Six Pack Challenge for a future shot at the Raw Women’s Championship…

Omos and MVP made their entrance for the cage match. MVP delivered a promo from inside the cage. He said he expected Lashley to put up a hell of a fight, but the outcome of the match was a foregone conclusion. MVP said the All Mighty Era would end tonight. He said the fans are lucky to live in the Age of the Nigerian Giant.

Bobby Lashley made his entrance. Cedric Alexander ran out and attacked Lashley from behind. The broadcast team recalled Alexander tried to talk MVP into restarting The Hurt Business. Omos joined in on the attack and fought with Lashley. A group of WWE officials and producers ran out and separated Lashley from the heels. Lashley entered the ring and motioned for Omos to join him heading into the first commercial break… [C]

1. Bobby Lashley vs. Omos (w/MVP, Cedric Alexander) in a steel cage match. The match started coming out of the break. Omos put Lashley down by a side of the cage. MVP poked his cane through the cage to jab Lashley with it during the opening minute. A short time later, MVP stood on the ring steps and taunted Lashley, who grabbed his arm through the side of the cage.

Lashley avoided a charging Omos and then ran the ropes and speared him for a near fall. Lashley hit Omos with several elbows to the side of the head. Lashley knocked Omos down and set up for The Hurt Lock, but Omos backed into the corner of the ring to break it. Lashley climbed the cage, but Omos cut him off. Lashley kicked him away while standing on the top rope.

Alexander climbed up the side of the cage and threw punches at Lashley, who ended up grabbing him by the arm and tossing him innto the ring. Lashley leapt at Omos, who caught him and then placed him over his shoulders and then tossed him into the side of the cage. Lashley ran the ropes and was put down by a big boot from Omos.

Omos hoisted up Lashley again and ran him into the side of the cage, which broke. Lashley was left lying on the cage panel that was leaning against the side of the ring. Once Lashley recovered, he stepped off the panel and was named the winner of the match.

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in 7:30 in a steel cage match.

Afterward, the referee explained to the ring announcer that both of Lashley’s feet hit the ground, so he was indeed the winner. “It doesn’t matter how it happened, just that it happened,” Graves said on commentary…

Powell’s POV: I suspected that we’d get a finish like this so they can say that a regular cage match couldn’t contain Lashley and Omos, so their next match needs to be inside the Hell in a Cell structure. We’ll see about that second part. But the match was entertaining for what it was and Omos was obviously protected by the way Lashley won.

The broadcast team recapped footage of Ciampa beating Mustafa Ali last week thanks to a fast count from special referee The Miz…

U.S. Champion Theory made his entrance for a match against Ali… [C]