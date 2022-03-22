What's happening...

03/22 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Rae vs. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, Bron Breakker vs. Bobby Roode, and Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid and Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong in qualifiers for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title

March 22, 2022

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Rae vs. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, Bron Breakker vs. Bobby Roode, and Grayson Waller vs. A-Kid and Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong in qualifiers for the ladder match for the NXT North American Title, and more (23:51)…

