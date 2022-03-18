WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-A confrontation between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.