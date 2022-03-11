WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.
-Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina.
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena.
