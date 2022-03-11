WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

-Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina.

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena.