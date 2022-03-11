3/11 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,177)

Live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena

Aired March 11, 2022 on Fox

Footage was shown of the WWE House Show at MSG from last week. Roman Reigns stood triumphantly over Brock Lesnar with both Universal and WWE Championships after interference from both Usos and Paul Heyman and the use of a chair.

Michael Cole welcomed the TV audience to Birmingham, Alabama. Brock Lesnar’s music hit, and Pat McAfee piped up to say the beast was in Birmingham. Lesnar walked out with a cowboy hat on and his blue flannel. Lesnar was pissed off, and told Roman Reigns that he had changed the rules and the game. He said for the last six days he dragged his ass out of bed to look in the mirror, and pointed to his eyebrow. He said you don’t draw first blood on Brock Lesnar and live to tell about it.

He said he didn’t care about WrestleMania contracts, or WWE titles, and threw the belt out of the ring. Lesnar said he was out for blood, and it was blood for blood. Lesnar screamed for Roman to get his ass out there, because tonight he was out for blood.

Paul Heyman walked out on the stage, and told Lesnar to take it down a notch. He then teased Reigns and told Lesnar that he wasn’t there tonight. Lesnar smiled and asked him if what he said was true…Heyman interrupted and said it was for his protection. Lesnar asked Paul who was going to protect him. Lesnar immediately ran and gave chase. He pummeled several security guys backstage as Heyman jumped into a waiting car. Lesnar was frustrated and fired up.

Cole and McAfee then took over and showed some footage of Sheamus and Ridge Holland destroying the New Day’s ATV from last Friday. Megan Morant interviewed Sheamus and Holland backstage. She asked them about the destruction of Big E’s ATV, and Sheamus replied that they made it faster by removing weight. They both carried sledgehammers, and said it was child’s play compared to who they brought along with them tonight. They called their new friend by his nickname “Butch”, but it was actually Pete Dunne.

Big E and Kofi Kingston made their entrance in the arena. They will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland next…[c]

My Take: Pete Dunne now dresses like a Chimney Sweep and is named Butch. Just like everybody expected.