WWE Raw preview: Raw Tag Title match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Chad Gable and Otis vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Edge explains his attack on AJ Styles.

-Jerry Lawler appears.

Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.