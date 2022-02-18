AEW Rampage lineup: The updated cared for Friday’s show, earlier start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

-Jay White vs. Trent Beretta.

-Adam Cole vs. 10.

-Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge.

Powell’s POV: Keith Lee and Wardlow have already qualified for the Face of the Revolution ladder match that will be held at next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at the earlier start time of 6CT/7ET on TNT. The show is being moved for one week due to the network’s coverage of the NBA All-Star weekend events. Dot Net Members hear Colin’s weekly, same night audio review of Rampage.