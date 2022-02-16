ProWrestling.net’s Membership SALE – Save $10 off multi-month plans

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ProWrestling.net Big Season Sale is here!

-Use the coupon code sale22 and save $10 off of our three-month membership price (bringing the cost down to just $3 and some change per month).

-Use the same coupon code to save $10 off our six-month or annual membership rates.

-Go to PWMembership.net and enter the coupon code sale22 to score our sale pricing.

PROWRESTLING.NET MEMBERSHIP PERKS

-The Ad-Free version of the ProWrestling.net website and Ad-Free podcasts. If you sign up for a three-month membership today, you will have immediate access that will carry you though pro wrestling’s biggest season (those who sign up now will also exclusive access to our WWE Elimination Chamber, AEW Revolution, and WrestleMania audio reviews).

-Exclusive access to same night pay-per-view audio reviews. For instance, the members had same night access to the WWE Royal Rumble audio review hosted by Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett.

-Access to several additional hours of members’ exclusive audio content each week, including our flagship audio show Dot Net Weekly and Powell’s Q&A show.

-Weekly audio reviews of the WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, NXT 2.0, Impact Wrestling, MLW, NXT UK, and NJPW Strong television shows.

***Please note that if you are an existing member and you wish to take advantage of the special, cancel your current membership to avoid double billing.