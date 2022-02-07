ProWrestling.net’s Membership SALE – Save $10 off multi-month plans

CategoriesDot Net Notebook MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ProWrestling.net Big Season Sale is here!

-Use the coupon code sale22 and save $10 off of our three-month membership price (bringing the cost down to just $3 and some change per month).

-Use the same coupon code to save $10 off our six-month or annual membership rates.

-Go to PWMembership.net and enter the coupon code sale22 to score our sale pricing.

PROWRESTLING.NET MEMBERSHIP PERKS

-The Ad-Free version of the ProWrestling.net website and Ad-Free podcasts. If you sign up for a three-month membership today, you will have immediate access that will carry you though pro wrestling’s biggest season (the Royal Rumble through WrestleMania and beyond).

-Exclusive access to same night pay-per-view audio reviews. For instance, the members had same night access to the WWE Royal Rumble audio review hosted by Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett.

-Access to several additional hours of members’ exclusive audio content each week, including our flagship audio show Dot Net Weekly and Powell’s Q&A show.

-Weekly audio reviews of the WWE Raw, AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, NXT 2.0, Impact Wrestling, MLW, NXT UK, and NJPW Strong television shows.

***Please note that if you are an existing member and you wish to take advantage of the special, cancel your current membership to avoid double billing.