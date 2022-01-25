Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Pro Wrestling MVP (final category) January 25, 2022 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Dot Net Awards 2021: Vote for the Pro Wrestling MVP (final category) Big E Kenny Omega Becky Lynch Adam Page Roman Reigns Bobby Lashley Bryan Danielson Brock Lesnar CM Punk John Cena Jon Moxley Drew McIntyre Josh Alexander Britt Baker MJF Shingo Takagi Cody Rhodes Charlotte Flair Walter Deonna Purrazzo Kota Ibushi Jacob Fatu Sasha Banks Alexander Hammerstone Chris Jericho Kazuchika Okada Adam Cole Hiroshi Tanahashi Edge Other (send vote to dotnetjason@gmail.com) pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsaewimpact wrestlingmlwnjpwnwanxtnxt ukpro wrestlingrohwwe
It’s Paul Heyman and it’s not close. He’s the entire lynchpin to the best story in pro wrestling in years.