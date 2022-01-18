WWE Raw will be bumped to Syfy during the Winter Olympics

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw will be moved to the Syfy network on February 7 and February 14 due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. USA Network will air men’s figure skating on February 7 and freestyle skiing on February 14.

Powell’s POV: I would have paid good money to have heard Vince McMahon’s unfiltered initial reaction to learning that Raw will be bumped for men’s figure skating and skiing.