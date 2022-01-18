WWE Raw will be bumped to Syfy during the Winter Olympics

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Raw will be moved to the Syfy network on February 7 and February 14 due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. USA Network will air men’s figure skating on February 7 and freestyle skiing on February 14.
Powell’s POV: I would have paid good money to have heard Vince McMahon’s unfiltered initial reaction to learning that Raw will be bumped for men’s figure skating and skiing.
Be the first to comment