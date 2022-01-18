NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Toots Mondt, Perro Aguayo, The Sheik, Pez Whatlety

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the beginning of the the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 52 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase is 68.

-Dave “Batista” Bautista is 53.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Jay Pugh) is 37.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1984. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.