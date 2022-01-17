WWE Raw in Tulsa (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Shane McMahon, Alexander Hammerstone, Kelly Kelly, Sage Beckett, Bull Dempsey, Bull Buchanan, Andy Kaufman, Rick Bognar, Eddie Graham, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. The show will feature the continued build to the Royal Rumble event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Tulsa, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Friday’s AEW Rampage in Washington, D.C., Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Nashville, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, is 45 today.

-Chase Stevens is 43 today.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) is 37 today.

-MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) is 31 today.

-The late Andy Kaufman was born on January 17, 1949. He died of lung cancer at age 35 on May 16, 1984. Or did he?

-Bull Dempsey (James Smith) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Rick Bognar was born on January 16, 1970. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 20, 2019.

-Shane McMahon turned 52 on Saturday.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan turned 55 on Saturday.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Former WWE wrestler Tucker (Paul Gallagher) turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died on January 15, 2017.