Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup (live coverage tonight): The updated card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship.

-Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Championship.

-Josh Alexander vs. Jonah.

-Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin for the X Division Championship (Maclin won’t be allowed to challenge Miguel for the title again if he loses).

-Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Tasha Steelz in an Ultimate X match for a future shot at the Knockouts Championship.

-Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, and Eddie Edwards in a Hardcore War.

-(Pre-Show) Jake Something vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid in a four-way.

Powell’s POV: Impact announced that the previously announced “The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood match for the Knockouts Tag Titles has been pulled from the show due to McKay and Lee being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Alisha Edwards was named as a replacement for Rachael Ellering in the Ultimate X match. The Gallows, Anderson, and Violent By Design team won the man advantage when Anderson beat Heath on this week’s television show. Join us for a live review of Hard To Kill as the show airs tonight on pay-per-view television and FITE.TV for the listed priced of $39.99. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.