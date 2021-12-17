Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for Impact’s first pay-per-view event of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on January 8 in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.
-Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship.
-Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship.
-Josh Alexander vs. Jonah.
-Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz in an Ultimate X match for a future shot at the Knockouts Championship.
Powell’s POV: I assume that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division Championship against Steve Maclin, but that match is not official. The event is priced at $39.99 on FITE TV and will also be available via pay-per-view television.
