NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker.

-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match.

-Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai.

-Harland makes his in-ring debut.

