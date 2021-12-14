NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.
-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker.
-Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match.
-Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai.
-Harland makes his in-ring debut.
