NXT TV preview: Johnny Gargano addresses his future, cage match, and more set for tonight’s NXT 2.0

December 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Johnny Gargano addresses his future.

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in a cage match.

-Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn.

-MSK meets The Shaman.

Powell’s POV: Wagner turned on O’Reilly after their tag title match at NXT WarGames. O’Reilly went on to challenge Wagner to face him in the cage match. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

