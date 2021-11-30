NXT TV preview: Ladder matches set for tonight’s WarGames go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in the women’s WarGames match.

-TBA vs. TBA in a ladder match with the winner’s team having the advantage in the men’s WarGames match.

-Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza for a shot at the NXT Tag Titles.

-Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational.

Powell’s POV: Fans vote will determine which men meet in the ladder match. The winner of the tag team match will challenge Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel for the NXT Tag Titles at the NXT WarGames event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.