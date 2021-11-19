What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home show

November 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi.

-Sheamus returns.

Powell’s POV: The show will feature the final push for Sunday’s Survivor Series event. Smackdown will be held Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

