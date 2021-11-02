NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Yoshinari Ogawa, Sharmell, Cliff Compton, Fred Rosser, Samir Singh, Fabulous Moolah

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and the fallout from last week’s Halloween Havoc edition. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of A with 41 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade. I enjoyed a lot of the in-ring work, but the campy Halloween related skits just weren’t for me.

