Impact Wrestling, and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, MVP, Christy Hemme, Rocky Romero, Iron Mike Sharpe

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members, please note that the Dot Net Weekly audio show moved to Fridays. The show will feature Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw resulted n a tie with B and C each finishing with with 27 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished third with 23 percent of the vote (tribalism is apparently running strong with fans of both companies). I gave the show a C-. I enjoyed the main event, but this was an underwhelming “season premiere” edition.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 26 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 20 percent of the vote, and A and C finished tied with 19 percent each. I gave the show a C grade and felt it peaked with the Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar segment and then slowly got worse as the show went on.

Birthdays and Notables

-MVP (Hassan Hamin Assad) is 48.

-Christy Hemme is 41.

-Rocky Romero (John Rivera) is 39.

-The late Iron Mike Sharpe was born on October 28, 1951. He went to that big shower in the sky at age 64 on January 17, 2016.