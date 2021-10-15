WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The FS1 supersized edition lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Brock Lesnar returns.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match.

-Carmella vs. Zelina Vega in a Queen’s Crown tournament semifinal match.

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown is being bumped to FS1 tonight due to Fox’s coverage of the MLB playoffs. The show is billed as a supersized edition and is listed as running two-and-a-half hours in length, meaning Smackdown’s final thirty minutes will run opposite the first thirty minutes of AEW Rampage. Smackdown will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Center. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my exclusive weekly same night audio reviews of Smackdown. Please note that you will need to set a separate DVR recording for tonight’s show if you normally have it set to record on Fox.