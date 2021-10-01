WWE Draft Tracker: The list of 2021 night one draft moves

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following draft picks were made during the October 1, 2021 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The moves will officially go into effect on October 22, 2021.
Round One
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to Smackdown.
WWE Champion Big E to Raw.
Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to Smackdown.
Bianca Belair to Raw.
Round Two
Drew McIntyre to Smackdown.
Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to Raw.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to Smackdown.
Edge to Raw.
Round Three
Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss to Smackdown
WWE Women’s Tag Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH to Raw.
Hit Row (Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis) to Smackdown.
Keith “Bearcat” Lee to Raw.
They are just hell bent on keeping the new day split
Good. New Day was stale and Big E needed his chance to go it alone.