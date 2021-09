CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Chris Kanyon edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 214,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Last week’s “The Plane Ride From Hell” episode produced 153,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 87th in the 18-49 demographic with a .07 rating, equal to the rating drawn by last week’s episode.