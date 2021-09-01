NXT TV viewership for the show improves

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 717,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 685,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: This is the best viewership count the show has had since the August 10 edition, which produced 751,000 viewers. Last night’s NXT finished with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic which was good for 23rd in the Tuesday cable ratings, and up from last week’s .16 rating.