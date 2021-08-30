WWE Raw preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus in a non-title match.

-The Miz vs. John Morrison.

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. Join me for my live reviews of Raw every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.