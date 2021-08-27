AEW Rampage lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler vs. Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian.

-“Lucha Brothers” Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in the AEW Tag Title eliminator tournament final.

-Tay Conti vs. The Bunny.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Milwaukee. The winners of Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express will challenge The Young Bucks in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles at the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.