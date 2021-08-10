NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon vs. Sarray.

-Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match.

-Ilja Dragunov’s first match at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet face to face.

-Raquel Gonzalez breaks her silence for the first time since being attacked by Dakota Kai.

-A special look at the Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe feud.

Powell’s POV: NXT announced the Breakout Tournament semifinal match and the Kross and Joe video package since our previous update. NXT returns to USA Network after being bumped to Syfy for Tokyo Olympics coverage. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.