WWE Smackdown pre-show dark match results featuring NXT talent

July 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Nathan Timm attended the WWE Smackdown event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center and passed along the following results of the pre-show dark matches.

-Odyssey Jones pinned Austin Theory.

-Aliyah pinned Indi Hartwell.

-Pat McAfee was introduced as the only man to ever catch a goldfish in Lake Minnetonka.

