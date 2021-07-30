WWE Smackdown pre-show dark match results featuring NXT talent

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Nathan Timm attended the WWE Smackdown event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center and passed along the following results of the pre-show dark matches.

-Odyssey Jones pinned Austin Theory.

-Aliyah pinned Indi Hartwell.

-Pat McAfee was introduced as the only man to ever catch a goldfish in Lake Minnetonka.

We are looking for reports from the WWE Supershow events in Milwaukee and Detroit, and Monday’s WWE Raw in Chicago along with all WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, and MLW events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com