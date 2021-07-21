AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two in Texas (reports needed), NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Fabian Aichner, Giant Silva, Shinjiro Ohtani, Lord Alfred Hayes, Bob Orton Sr., Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Fyter Fest Night Two will be held tonight in Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show includes Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Night Two. If you are going to the show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of B with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One finished with A as the majority grade with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show an A- grade and felt it was one of the best episodes of Dynamite to date.

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 58.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 49.

-Fabian Aichner is 31.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006 following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005 at age 76 following a series of strokes.