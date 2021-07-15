Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly note, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Jesse Ventura, Heath Slater, Boogeyman, Cherry, BxB Hulk, Mil Mascaras

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the final push for Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Walter and Ilja Dragunov meeting face to face before next week’s NXT UK Championship match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an B grade with 41 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave this show a C+ grade, which makes it one of the better Raw shows in recent memory.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mil Mascaras (Aaron Rodríguez Arellano) is 79.

-Jesse Ventura is 70.

-Boogeyman (Marty Wright) is 56.

-Former WWE wrestler Cherry (Kara Drew) is 46.

-BxB Hulk (Terumasa Ishihara) is 41.

-Heath Slater (Heath Miller) is 38.