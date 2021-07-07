AEW Dynamite in Miami with the Road Rager themed edition, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Richie Steamboat

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite returns to the road tonight in Miami, Florida at the James L. Knight Center. The show includes The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Street Fight for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his live review tonight at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 60 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show another B+ grade.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 36 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Richie Steamboat (Richard Blood Jr.) is 34.