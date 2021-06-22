NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.
-NWA Champion Nick Aldis and NWA Women’s Champion Kamille speak.
-The Masked Man vs. Mims.
-Thom Latimer vs. Chris Adonis vs. Parrow in an NWA National Title qualifier.
-Crimson vs. Slice Boogie.
-Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa join Kyle Davis on the interview set.
Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.
