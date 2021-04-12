What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation lineup: Four matches listed for tonight’s show

April 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-“Best Friends” Trent and Chuck Taylor vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante.

-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Brandon Cutler.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

