4/9 AEW live event results: “The House Always Wins” featuring Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against the battle royal winner, Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page, The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix

April 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW “The House Always Wins” live event
Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
Results courtesy of Dot Net reader Jeremy Samples

Tony Khan said before the show that he has a love for house shows, and the recording will be kept in his vault until he decides what to do with it.

The first half of the show is being commentated by Eddie Kingston and Tony Schiavone.

1. The Butcher won a Battle Royal to earn a TNT Title shot. Butcher won after sneaking out of the ring and re-entering to eliminate Lance Archer. After the match, Matt Hardy said that if Butcher defeats Darby, he will have an arrangement made for Big Money Matt to be TNT Champion.

2. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears beat Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Christopher Daniels, and Dante Martin. MJF cut a promo before the match that a beautiful girl in Jacksonville is known as a tourist. Then, said that the Pinnacle would win because they always come out on top. MJF submitted Daniels to win.

3. Jade Cargill won a squash match. Her opponent was listed as being from the Isle of Samoa.

The show is in progress.

