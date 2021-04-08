What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership loses the final Wednesday night battle to NXT Takeover

April 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 688,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 700,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic with a .28 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. NXT won the night with 768,000 viewers and finished 12th with a .22 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network. It’s worth noting that the Takeover special was also simulcast on Peacock, and the streaming viewers do not show up in the cable ratings.

