NXT TV preview: Six matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.
-NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match.
-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match.
-Eli Drake vs. Bronson Reed.
-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan.
-William Regal announces consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.
-Regal addresses the vacated NXT Tag Titles.
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.
Be the first to comment