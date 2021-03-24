NXT TV preview: Six matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match.

-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match.

-Eli Drake vs. Bronson Reed.

-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan.

-William Regal announces consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

-Regal addresses the vacated NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.