What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Six matches set for tonight’s show

March 24, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-NXT UK Champion Walter vs. Drake Maverick in a non-title match.

-NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. Kushida in a non-title match.

-Eli Drake vs. Bronson Reed.

-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

-Karrion Kross vs. Oney Lorcan.

-William Regal announces consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.

-Regal addresses the vacated NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.