NXT TV, AEW Dynamite, and MLW Fusion coverage, Samoa Joe, Lollipop, Andrew “Test” Martin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy St. Patrick’s Day or, as I call it, Shamrock Shake Day. I’ve somehow avoided the temptation of having a Shamrock Shake this year, so I am looking forward to having my favorite non-alcoholic beverage today. My local emergency room will be notified in advance.

-NXT will be broadcast from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. John Moore is taking a rare night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members after the show.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available on Thursday this week due to my NXT coverage.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes Los Parks vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver for the MLW Tag Titles. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) is 42.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) is 42.

-Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.