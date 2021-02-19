WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The final push for Elimination Chamber

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.
-Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match.
-Final hype for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.
